A lifeboat fundraiser “was lost for words” when a treasured memento of her service was replaced following a fire at her home.

During a recent Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)fundraising team meeting, Ann Wray was presented with a new certificate of service and a new 30-year service gold badge from RNLI marketing and visitor experience lead Michael Charlton.

This comes after her original badge and certificate were lost following the fire.

Michael said: “When I was made aware that Ann had lost her treasured 30 years service badge during a fire at her home, it was a pleasure to obtain a new one for her and to thank her for her amazing dedication for her fundraising efforts over the years for the charity that saves lives at sea which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

RNLI marketing and visitor experience lead Michael Charlton presents Hartlepool RNLI fundraiser Ann Wray with her 30-year service gold badge and certificate.

"The team at Hartlepool do an amazing job in all weathers just like our lifeboat crews.

"I am very proud of them all.”

Ann said: “I was very surprised to receive a new badge and the framed certificate from Michael and for once, I was lost for words, but what we do is a team effort so in a way this is for the other fundraisers at Hartlepool as well."

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 146,000 lives.

It is thanks to fundraisers like Ann that enable them to do this.

The Hartlepool RNLI fundraising team will be at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 16, from 9am until 4pm