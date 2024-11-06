Cleveland Fire Brigade’s popular drop-in vehicle safety check event is returning this winter to help keep motorists safe on the roads.

Hartlepool Fire Station, in Stockton Street, is hosting a drop-in session on Saturday, November 16, from 10am until 3pm.

These sessions will give motorists the chance to get free checks on their tyres, lights, wipers, fluid levels and washer bottles.

Free goody bags and screen wash top-ups are also available.

Matthew Lidster, road and water safety coordinator at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “These quick checks are an easy way to get your vehicle road-ready, topped up and good to go.

"A broken-down vehicle on the road doesn’t just impact you – it can also put others at risk.”

Hartlepool Fire Station will also be joined by Sustrans Walking and Cycling Hub who will be on hand to give residents with bikes the safety checks and information they need this winter.