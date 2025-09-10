How to get free murder mystery novel as part of Hartlepool Big Read event
The Big Read is coming to Seaton Carew Community Hub, in Station Lane, Hartlepool, at 1pm on Wednesday, September 24.
The event, created by Harrogate International Festivals in partnership with Dialogue Books, aims to support libraries and connect communities across the North through a shared love of books.
Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Big Read is a great opportunity for people in our local community and beyond to connect through a shared love of crime fiction."
This year’s selected title is The Potting Shed Murder by Paula Sutton, a murder mystery set in a countryside village where secrets, feuds and murder lurk beneath the idyllic exterior.
People can get a free copy of The Potting Shed Murder at Seaton Carew Community Hub.