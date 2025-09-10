How to get free murder mystery novel as part of Hartlepool Big Read event

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
The North of England’s largest book club event is returning to town later this month as part of a series of free events in libraries across the region.

The Big Read is coming to Seaton Carew Community Hub, in Station Lane, Hartlepool, at 1pm on Wednesday, September 24.

The event, created by Harrogate International Festivals in partnership with Dialogue Books, aims to support libraries and connect communities across the North through a shared love of books.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Big Read is a great opportunity for people in our local community and beyond to connect through a shared love of crime fiction."

Paula Sutton, author of The Potting Shed Murder. Picture credit Tamsyn Morgans.placeholder image
Paula Sutton, author of The Potting Shed Murder. Picture credit Tamsyn Morgans.

This year’s selected title is The Potting Shed Murder by Paula Sutton, a murder mystery set in a countryside village where secrets, feuds and murder lurk beneath the idyllic exterior.

People can get a free copy of The Potting Shed Murder at Seaton Carew Community Hub.

Related topics:The NorthEnglandHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice