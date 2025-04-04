Hartlepool's Seaton Carew Community Hub opens to the public after £250,000 renovations
Seaton Carew Community Hub was officially opened by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and Christine Hodgson, who was the branch librarian when the building first opened back in 1970.
The library has a brand new layout including a communal space, adult lending library, children’s area, public computers and a meeting room.
Drinks and snacks are also available to enjoy in the hub or in the neighbouring park and there is a new accessible toilet with wide powered doors and levelled access around the building.
Councillor Gary Allen, Chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We’re putting Seaton Carew Community Hub at the heart of the local community, with a warm, welcoming venue that’s accessible to everyone and they’ll really enjoy spending time in.”
The new hub will continue to offer a range of books for people to borrow, and although the library space has been relocated, the number of books will stay the same.
There will also be specialist staff on hand each week to help with adult social care queries, technology support, adult learning courses and careers advice.
The improvements were made possible after Hartlepool Borough Council bid for and won a £200,000 grant from the Libraries Improvement Fund, which is delivered through Arts Council England.
The remaining £50,000 has come from the council itself in the form of a roof replacement.
Cllr Allen continued: “As a Community Hub it will also offer access to services that have proved so popular at our other Hubs like Jobs and Skills and the Support Hub, but there will be lots more besides, for residents of all ages.
“We’re growing our events programme, and we’d especially like people to let us know what activities and sessions they would like to see in their new Hub.
“We are really looking forward to welcoming people back.”
The £250,000 project was designed by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Consultancy Services Team and carried out by the Council’s Construction Team.
Seaton Carew Community Hub will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 12.30pm and from 1pm until 5pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am until 12.30pm.
