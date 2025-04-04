Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular library has been converted into a community hub and is now open to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaton Carew Community Hub was officially opened by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and Christine Hodgson, who was the branch librarian when the building first opened back in 1970.

The library has a brand new layout including a communal space, adult lending library, children’s area, public computers and a meeting room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks and snacks are also available to enjoy in the hub or in the neighbouring park and there is a new accessible toilet with wide powered doors and levelled access around the building.

Pictured with their library cards at Seaton Carew Community Hub are, from left, Hartlepool Borough Council's executive director of adult and community-based services Jill Harrison, Seaton Carew ward councillor Sue Little, Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson, Mayor Consort Councillor Phil Holbrook, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Brenda Harrison, Seaton Carew ward councillor Leisa Smith and chair of Hartlepool Borough Council's Adult and Community-Based Services Committee Gary Allen.

Councillor Gary Allen, Chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We’re putting Seaton Carew Community Hub at the heart of the local community, with a warm, welcoming venue that’s accessible to everyone and they’ll really enjoy spending time in.”

The new hub will continue to offer a range of books for people to borrow, and although the library space has been relocated, the number of books will stay the same.

There will also be specialist staff on hand each week to help with adult social care queries, technology support, adult learning courses and careers advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements were made possible after Hartlepool Borough Council bid for and won a £200,000 grant from the Libraries Improvement Fund, which is delivered through Arts Council England.

Seaton Carew Community Hub was officially opened by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and Christine Hodgson, who was the branch librarian when the building first opened back in 1970.

The remaining £50,000 has come from the council itself in the form of a roof replacement.

Cllr Allen continued: “As a Community Hub it will also offer access to services that have proved so popular at our other Hubs like Jobs and Skills and the Support Hub, but there will be lots more besides, for residents of all ages.

“We’re growing our events programme, and we’d especially like people to let us know what activities and sessions they would like to see in their new Hub.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming people back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £250,000 project was designed by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Consultancy Services Team and carried out by the Council’s Construction Team.

Seaton Carew Community Hub will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 12.30pm and from 1pm until 5pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am until 12.30pm.