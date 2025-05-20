A Hartlepool-based community group is holding a celebration event to mark its first birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafter’s Drop-in C.I.C. is hosting a special event on Wednesday, May 21, at the Salaam Centre, in Murray Street, Hartlepool, to mark its one-year anniversary.

The event is open to all and will include tea, cakes, crafts, a tombola and a raffle to raise funds for the groups’ ongoing community work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its foundation, Crafter’s Drop-In C.I.C. has become a welcoming and inclusive space for people “from all walks of life”.

Crafter’s Drop-in C.I.C. is hosting a special event on Wednesday, May 21, at the Salaam Centre, in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

The organisation runs regular craft sessions, offers donated materials through its craft exchange and supports the wellbeing of local people through creativity and connection.

Managing director, Angela Swinbourne, said: “We wanted to mark this milestone with the community who made it possible.

“This event is a chance to reflect on everything we’ve achieved together, thanks our supporters, and raise a little money to keep it going.”

The event is free to attend and will run from 10am until 4pm.