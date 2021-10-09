How to get tickets for Hartlepool 2021 Christmas pantomime Cinderella
"Tickets are being snapped” up for Hartlepool’s Christmas pantomime after the full cast was confirmed.
AJ Theatrical Productions presents Cinderella at the Borough Hall, on the Headland, from Monday, December 13, to Friday, December 24.
It stars CBBC’s Joe Tasker, from Saturday Mash Up, award-winning comic Jack Gleadow and Hartlepool’s own hip-hop crew Ruff Diamond.
The show also sees the return of Hannah Woodward, Gary Martin Davis, Ben Roberts and Stephanie Aird.
Susan French, performance venues manager at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Our summer panto was a huge success and received excellent reviews from families and so we’re really excited about our Christmas panto, Cinderella, which is set to be even bigger and better.
“Tickets are being snapped up so I would encourage families to get their seats booked now to avoid disappointment.”
Seats cost £18 for adults, £15 for children or £59 for a family ticket for two adults and tw children).
To book, and for full details of performance times, visit www.hartlepoolboroughhall.com.