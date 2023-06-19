How to have your say on new plans to create hundreds of new Hartlepool homes and jobs

Property development company Hellens Group has announced the launch of a public consultation period over its proposals to extend the existing Queens Meadow business park, off the A689, in Hartlepool.

The consultation aims to gather feedback and suggestions from the local community about its plans.

An artist's impression of how the proposed business and housing developments would look.

With early phases of development already completed to the north and west of the site, Queens Meadow is currently home to a host established businesses and occupiers such as Pro-Pipe and Cleveland Fire Brigade Headquarters.

Working in collaboration with the council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Hellens Group is dedicated to delivering new commercial space that will create 100s of jobs and deliver economic growth in Hartlepool.

The proposed development encompasses three areas.

The smaller parcel of land to the north of the site is expected to accommodate around 44,000sq ft of employment space for general business and office use.

A larger area to the south is identified for the delivery of about 452,000sq ft of employment space catering for general industry and storage and distribution firms.

The proposal also includes homes which “will not only support the growth of the business park but also make a significant contribution to addressing the housing needs in the borough”.

Hellens Group states: “Approximately 200 dwellings, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, could be accommodated on the site.”

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, the chief executive of Hellens Group, said: “We are delighted to launch the public consultation for the Queens Meadow development.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to create new jobs, stimulate economic growth, and meet the housing needs of the community in Hartlepool.

"We value the input and feedback of the public and we look forward to incorporating their ideas into the formal proposal while addressing any concerns or suggestions raised."

To participate in the public consultation exercise, people are encouraged to visit the project's website at www.queensmeadow.com and complete the feedback form.