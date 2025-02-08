How to have your say on proposed new walking, wheeling and cycling routes in Hartlepool

Residents are invited to comment on proposals for two major new walking, wheeling and cycling routes in Hartlepool.

The schemes - to be funded with Government money administered by the Tees Valley Combined Authority - are part of a Tees Valley-wide sustainable travel initiative.

One scheme will link the town centre to Catcote Road, with a traffic-free route running through Burn Valley Gardens, while the other will run from Church Street to The Waterfront.

Both are due to begin this autumn.

An artist's impression on how part of one of the new travel routes would look at Hartlepool Marina.

Initial consultation took place last summer and the feedback received has helped shape more advanced designs.

These are now subject to a further round of consultation running until Friday, February 28.

People can give their views at a drop-in event which is to be held at the Hartlepool Walking and Cycling Hub, in 15 Church Street, from 2pm-6pm on Thursday, February 13.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “Regeneration and investment worth millions of pounds is currently taking

place in Hartlepool, with a range of impressive new developments such as Highlight active wellbeing hub at The Waterfront and the renovation of Wesley Chapel set to have a truly transformative effect on the town.

“It is important that we have similarly high-quality transport links that enable people to travel in and around the borough safely, quickly and sustainably.

"That is why we are pleased to have led on the design of these schemes as a council, working closely with Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Further details and a feedback form are available via the following web links.

Town centre to Catcote Road: https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/consultations/hartlepool-south-western-connectivity/

Church Street to The Waterfront: https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/consultations/hartlepool-town-centre-connectivity/