How to join Hartlepool hospice's lottery as jackpot prize rolls over again

A hospice lottery’s jackpot has rolled over again to £4,250.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:31 pm

The sum will be on offer in this Friday’s draw in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Second prize of £1,000 was won last week by a lucky Hartlepool entrant with the ticket number 19587.

Ten third prizes of £20 each went to 155070 (Seaton Carew), 239038 (Hartlepool), 92822 (Hartlepool), 38371 (Seaton Carew), 19047 (Elwick), 37977 (Hartlepool), 551 (Seaton Carew), 70099 (Hartlepool), 132738 (South Milford) and 85574 (Hartlepool).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

Fifteen fourth prizes of £10 each went to numbers 00372, 100234, 125057, 128499, 129373, 143989, 185697, 232656, 27179, 33523, 54651, 69191, 79043, 92110 and 99836

Alice House Hospice, based in the town's Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Its services cost £3.5m a year although only a fifth of that sum comes from government funding

Join the hospice lottery by ringing (01429) 855582 or 855555.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool neighbours share six-figure lottery windfall

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

HartlepoolSeaton CarewEast Durham