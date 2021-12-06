How to meet - and draw - the costumed cast of Hartlepool's pantomime

Actors and actresses from Cinderella, which will be staged at Hartlepool’s Borough Hall, are taking part in two separate classes on Wednesday, December 8, at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.

The first, between 3.30pm-4.30pm, aimed at families and is deemed suitable for children aged six and above.

Organisers stress: “You are welcome to come in fancy dress but are advised that we will be using messy art materials.”

Cast members from Hartlepool pantomime Cinderella at the town's recent Christmas lights switch on in Church Square. Picture by IAN McCLELLAND.

The second, between 5.30pm-6.30pm is aimed at adults.

Art materials are provided at both sessions although people can bring their own.

Entry is free although advance booking is essential on space grounds.

Organisers add: “Please book one ticket per person who will be attending.

"Due to limited spaces we are limiting the tickets to one adult per child to allow more children to experience this activity. Thank you for understanding.”

Book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling the gallery on (01429) 869706.

