How to meet YouTube CoComelon star as he comes to Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The character is coming to The Entertainer, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Saturday, August 24, to meet its fans.
Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome JJ to our store next weekend.
"We know how much children across the country love CoComelon so we are confident that the meet and greet in Hartlepool will be incredibly popular.
“It's a fantastic opportunity for families to greet JJ, snap a photo and enjoy some in-store fun.
"We’re looking forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day.”
The Entertainer in Hartlepool has a range of CoComelon goodies in-store, including a 12-inch musical JJ teddy.
Fans can arrive any time between 10am and 4pm and it is free to attend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.