People across Hartlepool are invited to take part in the town’s 2024 Race for Life events.

The 5k and 10k Race for Life events are set to take place on Hartlepool Promenade, on Sunday, June 23, and are open to all ages and abilities.

Money raised at these annual Race for Life events help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

Hartlepool Race for Life, Seaton Carew, 2023.

"Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

"We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

"We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life.

"There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best.

"It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is organised in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life and raises millions of pounds every year across the UK.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country."

Those who sign up for the event in January will receive 50% off their entry fee.