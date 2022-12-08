How to spot Strep A infections as Hartlepool Borough Council confirms rise in local cases

Nine children nationwide have recently died from the illness although Hartlepool Borough Council has stressed that “these infections usually cause only mild illness” and “sometimes no illness at all”.

The council issued its guidance after two Strep A cases were confirmed earlier this week among pupils at St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “These infections usually cause only mild illness – a sore throat or a skin infection – and sometimes no illness at all.

Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.

“Infections can be easily treated with antibiotics and medication isn’t always needed.

“Scarlet fever is one particular example of a Strep A infection and although it usually causes only mild illness, it can sometimes lead to complications if not treated promptly with antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parents who suspect their child has scarlet fever are advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP as soon as possible.

“The first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands (a large lump on the side of your neck).

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later. It looks like small, raised bumps and starts on the chest and tummy, then spreads. The rash makes the skin feel rough, like sandpaper.

“The bacteria that causes scarlet fever can also cause a range of other types of infection which in very rare cases can get into the bloodstream and cause a more serious illness known as invasive Group A Strep (iGAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool’s director of public health, added: “As a parent, if you feel that your child is seriously unwell you should trust your own judgement.

"Contact NHS 111 or your GP if your child’s condition is getting worse, your child is feeding or eating much less than normal, your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more and is showing signs of dehydration, your baby is under three months and has a temperature of 38C or is older than three months and has a temperature of 39C or higher, your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty, or your child is very tired or irritable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Call 999 or go to A&E if your child is having difficulty breathing, there are pauses when your child breathes, your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue and your child is floppy or will not wake up or stay awake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The condition of the two Hartlepool pupils is unknown.