How to win free tickets to Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival featuring The Kaiser Chiefs, Feeder and Heather Small

Want to win free tickets to see music stars such as The Kaiser Chiefs at Hartlepool’s second Soundwave Festival?

Organiser By the Sea Leisure has kindly given the Hartlepool Mail five pairs of tickets to offer as competition prizes ahead of the big event on Saturday, July 27, in Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew.

The festival is set to feature three stages this time including the main stage, BBC Introducing and the comedy tent – hosted by The Chase’s Paul Sinha.

Headlining the main stage at the festival are the Kaiser Chiefs, from Leeds, who are best known for their hits I Predict a Riot and Ruby.

The Kaiser Chiefs head to Hartlepool to headline Soundwave Festival at the end of July.

“No name like this has been to Hartlepool,” said co-organiser Joe Franks, as By the Sea Leisure gets ready for what they hope to be another sell-out gig.

British rock band Feeder, perhaps best known for their Buck Rogers hit, and British soul singer Heather Small – also known for her role as the lead singer of the 1990s band M People – are also going to be performing their hits in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.

Festival goers can also look forward to fairground rides, craft stalls and food and drinks stalls.

Paul Sinha, meanwhile, is an English professional quizzer, comedian, doctor and broadcaster who is known for being one of the six Chasers on the ITV game show The Chase.

From left, By The Sea Leisure founders Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson at Seaton Reach, in Hartlepool.

He will be joined by MC Matt Reed, Brennan Reece, Kate Lucas, Catherine Young, Simon Wozniak, Jack Gleadow, Peter Brush, Robert White and Danny McLoughlin. Hartlepool’s own Michael Gallagher is headlining BBC Music Introducing, which supports unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music talent from across the UK.

Joe said: "The anticipation seems to be good. We're getting all set up and ready to go.”

To win a pair of tickets for Soundwave Festival, email your answer to the following question to [email protected] by Tuesday, July 15, at 5pm.

Which northern city are The Kaiser Chiefs from?

Title your email ‘Soundwave Festival competition’ and include your full name, address and contact phone number.

Usual Mail competition rules apply, including that tickets are not transferrable and cannot be exchanged with the organisers for their monetary value.

For more information and to buy Soundwave Festival tickets, see https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.