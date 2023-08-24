News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

How vegetables from Hartlepool allotment growers are landing fresh on the plates of those who need them

Vegetables grown by local allotment growers are landing fresh on the plates of elderly and immobile residents.
By Susane Dear
Published 24th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST

Not-for-profit organisation Meals on Wheels Hartlepool noticed that “cauliflowers and cabbages have shrunk in size and grown in price” as a result of a poor European growing season and rising energy costs.

So it spoke to allotment growers in town and decided to buy produce directly from them in what has been described as a “win-win arrangement”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Suzi Dear, from the service, explained: “Hartlepool Meals on Wheels thought about our local allotment growers who themselves are coping with increased costs and came up with the idea to buy produce directly from them.

Suzi Dear, from Meals on Wheels Hartlepool, and Hartlepool allotment grower John HallSuzi Dear, from Meals on Wheels Hartlepool, and Hartlepool allotment grower John Hall
Suzi Dear, from Meals on Wheels Hartlepool, and Hartlepool allotment grower John Hall
Most Popular

"This win-win arrangement means that our elderly can enjoy the freshest possible cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, greens and rhubarb, apples, etc, while our local allotment growers benefit from financial help with their own rising costs.

"Our Meals on Wheelers now enjoy vegetables from the ground to plate on the same day.

"It’s unbelievable how delicious and highly nutritious allotment grown produce is.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Meals on Wheels Hartlepool service has been running in Hartlepool since 2021 and delivers 1,500 “freshly cooked” meals a week – on real crockery and with puddings as a sweet – to the elderly and immobile across town.

Read More
Hartlepool Tall Ships Race organisers want feedback from visitors of event atten...

Described as “one of the very few towns in the whole of the UK that has its own plated Meals on Wheels service”, Hartlepool benefits from deliveries 365 days a year.

The organisation consists of more than 25 volunteers, two professional chefs and “a wonderful five-star rated commercial kitchen based in the Hospital of God Day Centre at Greta Court”.

Thanking all its supporters for their efforts, Suzi added: “The service couldn’t exist if we didn’t have the help of our amazing volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We also work closely with Hartlepower, Hartlepool Carers, Dementia awareness, Hospital of God Day Centre and lots of other important local community groups.

"We thank Kings Fishmongers for supporting us with their amazing Friday fishcakes too.”

To find out more about the Meals on Wheels Hartlepool scheme, contact Tim on 07801 745721 or google Meals on Wheels Hartlepool.

Related topics:HartlepoolHospital