How you can explore Hartlepool in a fun way with new walking and cycling maps

The illustrated maps aim to guide people around 12 walking routes and two cycle routes.

Four of the maps are currently available online – Seaton Carew Stroll, Headland wander, Marina and Church and Park to Park – with others to be released in the coming weeks.

They are part of a wider Spring into Hartlepool promotional tourism campaign which coincides with Visit Britain’s English Tourism Week from March 18-27.

Owen and Abby with Councillor Shane Moore (centre) on the Headland.

Abby Taylor and Owen Smith created the maps in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

The pair produced the eye-catching railway station artwork depicting a range of Hartlepool locations.

Owen said: “We are thrilled to be involved in this project. Abby and I studied in Hartlepool and it really is a great place with a fantastic heritage. There is so much to explore.”

Abby added: “We hope the maps will encourage people to get out and about and explore the town – and do it in a way that is fun.”

Funding has come from the council’s Hartlepool Active Travel Hub.

Councillor Shane Moore, the council’s leader, said: “It is lovely to be working with Abby and Owen again. The purpose of these maps is to encourage as many people as possible – either from Hartlepool or further afield – to get out there, explore what we have to offer and discover some of the hidden gems that we have dotted around the town.”

The maps can be downloaded at www.explorehartlepool.com/spring and a selection will be available at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, for a limited period.

