Artist behind stunning murals to start work on lifeboat tribute at Hartlepool pub

Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has already completed a number of impressive works of art on the Headland.

His next project is an RNLI-themed mural on The Ship Inn pub, at the corner of Middlegate and Northgate.

Durham-based Lewis said: “I'm a great supporter of the RNLI so I thought a mural showing the Hartlepool lifeboat heading out to sea on a stormy day would be an eye-catching piece of work and I have also decided to add a QR code to the mural so anyone can donate to the RNLI this way.”

Mural artist Lewis Hobson opposite the 'Ship' pub on the Headland where he has started work on a new mural. Picture: RNLI/Tom Collins.

The Ship landlord Alan Hay said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing the finished result. I'm sure it will be an impressive work of art."

Lewis has started an online fundraising page where people can donate to the RNLI at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theshipinnrnli.

