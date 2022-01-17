How you can join Hartlepool hospice lottery as jackpot rolls over again

The sum will be on offer in this Friday’s draw in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice Hospice.

Second prize of £1,000 was won last week by ticket number 73202.

Third prizes of £20 each went to 45652, 68819, 10513, 50731, 59835, 16605, 5365, 97561, 45102 and 47784.

Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

Fourth prizes of £10 each went to 05221 100029 163024 192983 36887 38567 38637 38648 38745 46270 54837 55377 64591 83700 98210

Join the hospice lottery by ringing (01429) 855582 or 855555.

