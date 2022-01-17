How you can join Hartlepool hospice lottery as jackpot rolls over again

A hospice lottery’s jackpot has rolled over to £4,000.

By Newsroom
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:09 pm

The sum will be on offer in this Friday’s draw in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice Hospice.

Second prize of £1,000 was won last week by ticket number 73202.

Third prizes of £20 each went to 45652, 68819, 10513, 50731, 59835, 16605, 5365, 97561, 45102 and 47784.

Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

Fourth prizes of £10 each went to 05221 100029 163024 192983 36887 38567 38637 38648 38745 46270 54837 55377 64591 83700 98210

Join the hospice lottery by ringing (01429) 855582 or 855555.

