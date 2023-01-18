The hospice has a limited number of charity places available for this year’s event and will be sourcing additional ones later in the year, subject to demand, as well as welcoming runners who have obtained places through the public ballot and who are looking for a charity to support.

Last year hospice staff members took part, including clinical team members Paula Tempest, Kat Inch and Grace McCann.

The three ran together and raised more than £1,200 in vital funding for local patient services.

Staff members (pictured, left to right) Katherine Inch, Paula Tempest and Grace McCann raised more than £1,200 at the Great North Run last year.

Registered nurse Kat said “Our patients face so many struggles and I imagine some days feel like a marathon to them. Even in difficult times they find the strength to stay positive and smile; they are an inspiration.

"I wanted to give something back to the patients so decided to sign up for the GNR.

"It was my first time taking part and leading up to it I was nervous. Training and running with my colleagues Paula and Grace was motivating and a big support.

"It was a fantastic experience and a great feeling crossing the finish line together and receiving our medals. We are very grateful for all the sponsors we received which was also very motivating.”

It costs more than £3.5m to fund hospice services for one year with Alice House receiving less than 21% of this in Government funding.

It leaves a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every single day.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “Like many charities, the Hospice is facing a very challenging year ahead in terms of funding.

"Running for the hospice is a great motivator and I’d encourage anyone interested to get in touch. Thanks to everyone taking part so far and best of luck with your training and sponsorship; it makes a big difference to our patients and their families.”

This year the Great North Run takes place on Sunday, September 10, and follows a 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Alice House runners will also have access to transport to and from the event and each will receive a branded hospice running shirt.