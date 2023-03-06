Hundreds of cans donated to Hartlepool Foodbank after restaurant campaign
More than 300 tins of food have been donated to a food bank after restaurant customers were invited to swap cans for cocktails.
Customers at the Open Jar, in Seaton, had the chance to be treated to a free cocktail in February as long as they brought a tin of food with them.
Over 150 cans were donated to Hartlepool Foodbank, with the restaurant matching that number.
Owner Joe Franks said: “Customers were really happy with the idea of it. They were over the moon that they got a free cocktail.”
He added: “We are working on other things now that we can do to give back to the customers and see what we can do for the town.”
The idea for the campaign came after Mr Franks noticed growing queues outside Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street. on his way to work.
The restaurant’s branch in Norton also took part, with donations set for Norton Methodist Church.