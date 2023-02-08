People who grab a meal at the Open Jar this week – and bring a can or tin of food – will be treated to a free cocktail of their choice.

It is part of the chain’s drive to help local food banks with its restaurants both in Seaton and Norton taking part.

All cans will be donated next Monday, February 13, with the Open Jar matching the number of donations brought in by customers.

The Open Jar is offering free cocktails to customers who donate a tin of food. Pictured: Staff member Sophie Rogers.

Open Jar owner Joe Franks said he got the idea for the OnlyCans campaign while driving past the Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street, on his way to work.

“The queues seem to get bigger and bigger outside the food bank,” Mr Franks said.

"I thought it was something to give back to our customers with the cost of living crisis, but the foodbank benefits as well.

He added: "Next Monday we will be taking a decent contribution down hopefully.”

Owner Joe Franks has said there are hopes to come up with other ways to help.

The scheme got off to a good start when it launched on Monday, February 6, and will run until Sunday, February 12, and donations will be dropped off at Hartlepool Foodbank as well as Norton Methodist Church.

Mr Franks said there will be another drive in the future to raise awareness and supplies for local food banks.

He added: "We are all ready for lots of people to bring lots of tins down.

"What we are hoping for is lots of happy customers who have enjoyed a free cocktail and we are hoping to give a big donation to people who need it at the same time.

"Hopefully we can come up with something else, another way to raise awareness and supplies for the foodbank. Hopefully we can come up with something else that can help.”