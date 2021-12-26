Hundreds of 'phenomenal' Hartlepool fundraisers praised as Boxing Day Dip returns

More than 200 people braved freezing temperatures, wind and rain as they rushed into the sea at Seaton Carew for a much loved annual tradition and a good cause.

The Boxing Day Dip, organised by Hartlepool Round Table, made a stunning return with more than £60,000 expected to be raised for charity after it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions at the time.

James Black, Hartlepool Round Table’s charities and media officer, has said there was a “party mood” as people headed into the water despite the wintry temperatures.

Charity dippers taking part in the 2021 Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew./ Photo: Frank Reid

The air temperature was 4°C, with wind chill factor making it feel like minus 4°C, while the water temperature was 7°C.

James said: “Everybody who did do it was phenomenal and it was really good to see everyone back together, participating in a cracking event for local good causes and charities.

"Everybody was happy, everybody was enthusiastic.

"It was bitterly cold, but once everyone gets together and the atmosphere is party mood, everyone was really joyous.

Mum Liz Metcalf with her daughter Harper taking part in the Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day dip/Photo: Photo: Frank Reid

"We did a countdown from 10 to 1, and everyone joined in that as well, which is something new that we haven’t done in the previous years.”

The event kicked off with a procession to the beach via the Station Lane slipway, with a member of Seaton Carew Rugby Club becoming the first person to make it into the water.

James has said organisers are "hugely thankful” for everyone who participated.

The freezing temperatures didn't put people off from taking part in the dip./ Photo: Frank Reid

He said: “The attendance by spectators was phenomenal as normal, so that as really good to see.

"It’s a huge successful event and it will continue to roll out year after year.”

He continued: "Just a huge thanks to everybody who attended, whether they were a spectator or whether they participated in the dip as well.

"It’s a lifelong event, it’s been going for so many years and the smiley faces, knowing how much money is raised for local good causes and charities, it’s phenomenal.”

The last year the Boxing Day Dip went ahead was in 2019, when around 500 people of all ages took to the bracing sea.

