Hundreds raised at event remembering tragic Hartlepool dad Daniel Walker

A Hartlepool man has been remembered at an emotional charity night organised by his mother.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 12th May 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:20 BST

Doting dad-of-two Daniel Walker sadly took his own life in April 2022 at the age of 32 after battling a drugs addiction since he was a teenager.

His grieving mother Beverley Kingsley has ensured his name lives on as she set up a fundraising event in his memory.

Daniel Walker’s Memorial Fundraising Event was held at the Corporation Club earlier this month with more than £550 raised for mental health charity Let’s Connect.

Beverley (right) organised the event in memeory of her son Daniel (left).Beverley (right) organised the event in memeory of her son Daniel (left).
Beverley (right) organised the event in memeory of her son Daniel (left).
“It was good. We had a lot of Daniel’s friends turn up. It was a lovely, lovely atmosphere," said Beverley, 58.

Six acts performed at the event, including a ventriloquist and drag artist Matilda Sparkle. The night came to an emotional close with a rendition of Wonderwall by Oasis – which also played at Daniel’s funeral procession.

"That really just made the night.

"Everyone was up singing it,” said Beverley.

A total of six acts performed on the night.A total of six acts performed on the night.
A total of six acts performed on the night.

The Greatham grandmother added: "We had his banner at the back of the stage, so he was definitely looking down on us all.”

"Much love to everybody involved on the night.”

Beverley had previously described how Daniel had managed to get off cocaine and appeared to have turned a corner shortly before he died at the age of 32.

An inquest earlier this year concluded that he died by suicide.

“He was a lovely young lad. Lovely Danny,” said Beverley.

"I’m not just saying that because I’m his mum, he would genuinely help you if he could. He was a genuine lad and it’s just painful that he got wrapped up in the drug world.”

