Doting dad-of-two Daniel Walker sadly took his own life in April 2022 at the age of 32 after battling a drugs addiction since he was a teenager.

His grieving mother Beverley Kingsley has ensured his name lives on as she set up a fundraising event in his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Walker’s Memorial Fundraising Event was held at the Corporation Club earlier this month with more than £550 raised for mental health charity Let’s Connect.

Beverley (right) organised the event in memeory of her son Daniel (left).

“It was good. We had a lot of Daniel’s friends turn up. It was a lovely, lovely atmosphere," said Beverley, 58.

Six acts performed at the event, including a ventriloquist and drag artist Matilda Sparkle. The night came to an emotional close with a rendition of Wonderwall by Oasis – which also played at Daniel’s funeral procession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That really just made the night.

"Everyone was up singing it,” said Beverley.

A total of six acts performed on the night.

The Greatham grandmother added: "We had his banner at the back of the stage, so he was definitely looking down on us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Much love to everybody involved on the night.”

Beverley had previously described how Daniel had managed to get off cocaine and appeared to have turned a corner shortly before he died at the age of 32.

“He was a lovely young lad. Lovely Danny,” said Beverley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad