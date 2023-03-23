Hundreds sign petition following talks over demolition of Hartlepool's Steetley Pier

The Mail can reveal that talks have taken place between businesses about the potential demolition of Hartlepool’s photogenic Steetley Pier.

While this summer has been mentioned as a possible date for work to begin, one of the firms involved in the discussions insists “there are no current plans for its removal”.

A campaign has been launched to save the pier, however, which has already attracted more than 220 signatures.

Aaron Jackson has started a petition to save the pier over fears it may be demolished.

Organiser Aaron Jackson, 18, said he felt “very upset” when he found out about the plans.

Hartlepool College of Further Education student Aaron, whose dad used to work at Steetley magnesia treatment works, said: "It’s a good landmark to take pictures. But the main thing is it’s got habitats on it and birds in the surrounding areas.”

He said he intends to send the petition to Hartlepool Borough Council if it passes 1,000 signatures.

Any plan to demolish the pier – which was built in the 1960s to pump sea water to the treatment works – is likely to require council approval.

Discussion over the future of Steetley Pier are ongoing.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore said: “Whilst Steetley Pier may be very photogenic, it cannot be denied that it will get to the point where it becomes a danger to the public and the last thing anyone wants to see is someone getting hurt.

"I appreciate the efforts being made by some to potentially save Steetley Pier but personally I would prefer to concentrate on campaigning to have works carried out on the Heugh Pier, which actually serves a crucial purpose.”

While the ownership of the pier is unclear, two companies have confirmed to the Mail that they have held talks surrounding the landmark’s removal.

A spokesperson for Tarmac, acting on behalf of Steetley Construction Materials, said: “As a former tenant of Steetley Pier, Steetley Construction Materials have been contacted by the landowner regarding the removal of the pier.

"There are no current plans for its removal. However, options are being discussed.”

Deb Davies-Tutt, director of Ashwells Timber, also confirmed to the Mail that the Essex company has been approached regarding the disposal of the pier’s timber after any demolition.

She added that “it’s scheduled for the summer of 2023 as far as we know” although "the project is in its infancy”.

Following its construction, sea water was pumped along the pier to the plant and mixed with dolomite in large tanks to produce magnesia.

This would then be used to make bricks for the steel industry.

The plant eventually closed in 2005 following a series of takeovers although the 2,000ft pier remained, attracting fishing and photography enthusiasts alike.

A section had to be removed to prevent people from venturing out on the increasingly deteriorating structure.

Another landmark on the vast site, the 230ft Steetley chimney, was brought down in 2012.

The foreshore on which the pier sits is owned by the Crown Estate, which has “pro-actively carried out works on the pier in recent years in order to address some issues of ongoing disrepair”.

