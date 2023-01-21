'I didn’t believe him when he said he’d won': Hartlepool neighbours share £120,000 in lottery win

The winners on Hart Lane netted £30,000 each when their postcode was announced as a winner on Saturday, January 21.

Business owner Stephen Wearmouth, 46, was left dumbfounded after receiving the five-figure cash windfall.

Stephen said: “We’re over the moon. It’s a big shock, it’ll make a big difference to us - £30,000 is a lot of money.”

The winners enjoy a walk in the winter sunshine.

Stephen’s wife, Kirsty, was not convinced when “the prankster” told her he had won the Postcode Lottery.

“I didn’t believe him when he said he’d won, I thought it was a prank. He is a prankster after all,” she said.

Stephen added: “I’ll admit I am a wind up merchant.”

The couple, who own local hair and beauty businesses, acknowledged that the win has come at a good time.

Lucky Hart Lane residents won £120,000 in total.

The dad-of-six said: “The last few years have been hard. This money will take the pressure off and it’s going to give us a great opportunity to enjoy the year.”

Kirsty said: “In Hartlepool, there seems to be a lot of businesses going under at the moment and it’s awful to see. There is a lot closing because they can’t afford to pay the staff.

“This money has taken pressure away and we’ll be able to continue paying the bills and keep our team together.”

She added: “I think everyone is struggling at the moment, times are tough and to see our neighbours who we are really close with winning something as well is amazing.”

Stephen Wearmouth and his wife Kirsty are planning to treat their children with the winnings.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Jane Short, 59, is going to celebrate her 60th birthday ‘in style’ with her £30k winnings.

Dawn Cowell was feeling "elated" following the win.

“I feel elated – it’s a weird feeling. Even though you pay for the lottery, you don’t ever think you’re going to win it,” she said.

“This means everything to me. I don’t have a job at the moment, and this will do a lot.

“I’m 60 this year, so we’ll have a bloody good birthday! I think we’ll have a holiday and a big party in the garden. The garden will be getting landscaped now.”

The grandmother-of-three was joined by her daughter Rebecca when she received a knock at the door from the Postcode Lottery.

Rebecca said: “We’ve never had a family holiday so it would be lovely to go away with all the kids.”

Dawn Cowell, 65, is now planning her dream holidays after scooping £30k.

Jane Short (right), pictured with daughter Kirsty, is planning to celebrate her 60th birthday "in style" after scooping the cash prize.

Dawn said: “It feels absolutely wonderful. I’m elated! It’s so lovely to have something you’ve never had like a big chunk of money.

“I’ve always fancied a Rhine River cruise and I’ve always wanted to go to Niagara Falls. And maybe after that a new roof.”

The other winner on the street chose to remain anonymous.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode International Trust, which supports charities including British Red Cross, Mary’s Meals and Oxfam.