'I will never ever forget what came next' - Hartlepool expat describes how he was caught up in devastating Myanmar earthquake

A Hartlepool expat has told of the “horrifying carnage” caused by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar which has claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Teacher David Jackson, who is originally from the Fens, described the moment the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake struck just 17 kilometres southeast of his home in Mandalay.

He was on the second floor of his three-storey building having just got out of the shower when the first tremor struck.

"I remember starting to walk down the staircase then this rumbling sound started and it became deafening,” said David, 61.

David Jackson (inset) from Hartlepool and some of the earthquake damage he has witnessed in Myanmar.

"I will never ever forget what came next. It's hard to describe the sound but it was bloodcurdling and intense.

"The whole house started rapidly bouncing.”

As he made his way outside with his neighbours he heard the sound of the building’s walls “snap”.

“Finally the trembling and awful noises stopped but within minutes another struck again with the awful piercing sounds and same up and down motion like being on a pogo stick,” he added.

Buildings have been reduced to rubble by the quake.

Thousands of people have been left homeless and there have been reports of relief workers delivering aid coming under attack by the military government.

The death toll currently stands at more than 3,400 people.

Electricity and certain foods were already limited in the country, formerly Burma, due to a civil war that has been raging since 2021.

Another building on the verge of collapse in Myanmar following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

Describing the damage he encountered when going to check on friends, David said: “It was horrifying to see so much carnage.

"Bridges collapsed, thousands of buildings flattened. Schools, hospitals, shopping malls turned to rubble.”

He added: “I have been here in Mandalay as a teacher for almost seven years now and have experienced things I never thought I would.

"First came Covid19, followed by a military coup and now this.”

Despite it all, he has no plans to leave saying the country is beautiful and the people are warm-hearted and caring.

He hopes the war will end soon, adding: “I would dearly love to see it out and the Burmese people get what they deserve and that’s peace and democracy which we in the west take for granted.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee has launched an appeal to provide urgently need support including food, water, shelter and medical aid.

To donate, go to www.dec.org.uk