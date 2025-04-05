Your chance to say what should be buried in time capsule to mark Hartlepool's new Highlight leisure centre

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Preparations are now underway to bury a small time capsule within the grounds of Hartlepool’s new £35 million leisure centre on the Marina.

The time capsule will be buried next to the Highlight, in The Waterfront, before construction work is finished later this year.

Hartlepool Borough Council has some ideas of what it would like to put inside but also wants members of the public to get involved.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to get involved in a historic project and I would encourage people to contact us with their ideas.”

Preparations are being made to bury a small time capsule within the grounds of Hartlepool’s new £35 million leisure centre The Highlight.

Work officially started on the site back in November 2023 and once it is finished it will replace the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road.

Members of the public can get involved and register their interest by emailing [email protected] by April 30.

Everyone who contributes an item that is selected to be included will be invited to a special ceremony on the site.

