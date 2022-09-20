'I would've queued for as long as it took' - Hartlepool couple pay their respects to Queen

Paul and Leisha Hodgson, from Greatham, were among the 250,000 people who went through Westminster Hall to pay their last respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Paul, 42, who served in the Royal Navy for six years until 2009 when he was medically discharged with a disability, has spoken of his admiration for the Queen’s seven-decade service.

"We always watch the Queen's speech on Christmas Day and we have also seen the Queen at the Royal Albert Hall when we went to Remembrance Sundays,” Paul said.

Paul and Leisha Hodgson at Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We wanted to say goodbye and thank her for her service.

"I only managed to do six years out of 22 and she did a lot longer than I did."

The couple got to Westminster shortly after 10pm on Friday, September 16, but were told on arrival that the accessible queue had been paused until noon the following day.

It meant they had to stay overnight with a relative in the city although that did not deter them from paying their respects and they joined the line near Tate Britain at 8.30am on Saturday, September 17.

Paul and Leisha got their wristbands at 1.15pm on Saturday, September 17.

Paul has described the atmosphere at the queue as “patient” and “quiet”.

"It was quite a long queue, six and a half hours. It was a game of patience," said Paul.

He added: "I would've queued for as long as it took."

Paul and Leisha queued for over six hours to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Paul and Leisha got to pay their respects at 3pm on Saturday.

The lying-in-state queue closed at 10.40pm on Sunday, September 18, with the final mourners leaving just after 6.30am on Monday, September 19.

“It was quite surreal and I found it very comforting that we had that few moments alone and in thought with Her Majesty to thank her for 70 years’ service and allowing me to serve her and the UK,” he said.

Paul, who is a regional manager for a family owned business offering pre-paid funeral plans, added: “The Queen was an outstanding lady.

Paul has described the atmosphere at the queue as "patient" and "quiet".