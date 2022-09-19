Queen tribute appears on top of post box in Hartlepool’s Elizabeth Way

The elaborate creation depicts the late Queen – with her signature handbag in arm – and one of her faithful corgi dogs by her side.

The touching tribute has been fittingly placed in Seaton Carew’s appropriately-named Elizabeth Way and was first spotted over the weekend.

The knit is complete with a framed thank you message, featuring an Aboriginal proverb the Queen quoted during her speech to open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2011.

People on social media have praised the tribute and its creator.

It reads: “We are all visitors to this time, this place. We are just passing through. Our purpose here is to observe, to learn, to grow, to love... and then we return home.”

The tribute and its mystery creator have earned praise from people on social media, who have described it as “beautiful” and “amazing”.

It comes as the nation and the world have been saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral in Westminster Abbey, in London, on Monday, September 19, following her death at the age of 96.

Some 2,000 people have packed the abbey, with presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens among 500 dignitaries travelling across the world to be there as millions more watch the events unfold on television.