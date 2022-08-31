Here we spotlight just some of what is planned while also recalling artistic impressions of schemes from yesteryear which did not quite happen – yet.
1. 'City centre living'
Advanced RS Developments has announced plans for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”.
2. Time span
The scheme, which would include the site of the former Engineers Social Club, off Raby Road, is expected to take 18 months to complete if it receives planning permission from Hartlepool Borough Council.
3. The Highlight
The council's own plans for the Highlight, the town’s new leisure development at the Waterfront, were approved in July 2022 with work now expected to be completed by November 2024.
4. What's inside
The multi-million pound premises, adjacent to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, will include an eight-lane main pool, a four-lane learner pool with movable floor and a leisure pool including a race slide and water play features.
