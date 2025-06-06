Top female cyclists from all over the world got on their bikes as Hartlepool hosted the start of the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women on Friday, June 6.Top female cyclists from all over the world got on their bikes as Hartlepool hosted the start of the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women on Friday, June 6.
In pictures: 16 photos as Hartlepool spectators watch top female cyclists take part in Lloyds Tour of Britain Women

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:43 BST
Hundreds of spectators flocked to the Marina to see the start of an exciting bike race in Hartlepool.

This is the first time that Hartlepool has hosted the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women race, billed as the largest free sporting event in the UK.

Nineteen different racing teams, including the Great Britain National Team, were welcomed to the town on Friday, June 6, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy before embarking on their journey to Saltburn.

1. Tour of Britain Women

Cyclists get ready to take to their bikes as they start the race at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

2. A rainy day

Spectators line the streets to watch the Tour of Britain Women.

3. Spectators

One supporter dons the English flag to support the cyclists during the Tour of Britain Women.

4. Go England!

