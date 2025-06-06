Nineteen different racing teams, including the Great Britain National Team, were welcomed to the town on Friday, June 6, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy before embarking on their journey to Saltburn.
1. Tour of Britain Women
Top female cyclists from all over the world got on their bikes as Hartlepool hosted the start of the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women. Photo: Stu Norton
2. A rainy day
Cyclists get ready to take to their bikes as they start the race at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Spectators
Spectators line the streets to watch the Tour of Britain Women. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Go England!
One supporter dons the English flag to support the cyclists during the Tour of Britain Women. Photo: Stu Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.