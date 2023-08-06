In pictures: Fireworks light up the sky as 100th Hartlepool Carnival gets underway

It was a night to remember as dazzling fireworks illuminated the sky to mark the beginning of the 100th Hartlepool Carnival.

The carnival kicked off on Thursday, August 3, with the return of Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Town Moor, and will offer a range of community events throughout the week, before culminating on Saturday, August 12, with parade day.

One of the highlights so far has been a spectacular fireworks display, which took place on Friday night (August 4) at the Town Moor for the first time in the carnival’s history.

Relive the party atmosphere in our gallery below. To find out more about the programme, click here.

