The spectacular fireworks on Friday night (August 4)./Photo: Bernadette MalcolmsonThe spectacular fireworks on Friday night (August 4)./Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
In pictures: Fireworks light up the sky as 100th Hartlepool Carnival gets underway

It was a night to remember as dazzling fireworks illuminated the sky to mark the beginning of the 100th Hartlepool Carnival.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 6th Aug 2023, 13:15 BST

The carnival kicked off on Thursday, August 3, with the return of Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Town Moor, and will offer a range of community events throughout the week, before culminating on Saturday, August 12, with parade day.

One of the highlights so far has been a spectacular fireworks display, which took place on Friday night (August 4) at the Town Moor for the first time in the carnival’s history.

Relive the party atmosphere in our gallery below. To find out more about the programme, click here.

Firewroks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival

1. Great view

Firewroks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Fireworks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival.

2. All of the lights

Fireworks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Fireworks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival.

3. Fantastic colours

Fireworks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Fireworks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival.

4. Party time

Fireworks mark the 100th Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Related topics:Fireworks