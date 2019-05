And tonight, the Hartlepool-born hopeful will perform his entrant song, Bigger Than Us, on BBC One's The Graham Norton show. He shares the sofa with Kylie Minogue, Keanu Reeves, Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Suranne Jones. Here we take a look at some pictures from the episode, which was filmed on Thursday. The show will air tonight on BBC One at 10.35pm.

Michael Rice from Hartlepool appears on The Graham Norton Show.

The 21-year-old is representing the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

On the sofa. From left to right, Kylie Minogue, Keanu Reeves, Suranne Jones, Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Michael Rice.

Michael Rice belts out his song Better Than Us on The Graham Norton Show.

