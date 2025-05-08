Veterans, dignitaries and the public gathered at Hartlepool war memorial on Thursday morning for a short wreath laying ceremony.
Other activities have also been taking place across the town.
1 / 3
Veterans, dignitaries and the public gathered at Hartlepool war memorial on Thursday morning for a short wreath laying ceremony.
Other activities have also been taking place across the town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.