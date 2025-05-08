Some of the activities to mark VE Day in Hartlepool.Some of the activities to mark VE Day in Hartlepool.
In pictures: Hartlepool honours 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 13:17 BST
Hartlepool has been taking part in commemorations as part of national celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Veterans, dignitaries and the public gathered at Hartlepool war memorial on Thursday morning for a short wreath laying ceremony.

Other activities have also been taking place across the town.

The VE Day ceremony at Hartlepool's War Memorial on Thursday morning.

1. Good turnout

The VE Day ceremony at Hartlepool's War Memorial on Thursday morning. Photo: Stu Norton

Numerous ex-service associations supported the Hartlepool ceremony.

2. Standard bearer

Numerous ex-service associations supported the Hartlepool ceremony. Photo: Stu Norton

The day marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

3. Veterans fall in

The day marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Stu Norton

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson and Royal British Legion's Julie Radcliffe laid poppy wreaths.

4. Wreath laying

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson and Royal British Legion's Julie Radcliffe laid poppy wreaths. Photo: Stu Norton

