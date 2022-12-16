News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: Hartlepool remembers victims on 108th anniversary of devastating German Bombardment of town

Hartlepool came together to remember the victims of the most devastating day in the town’s modern history.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

At least 130 people died during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools, as the area was then known, by the German Navy on December 16, 1914, at 8.10am.

The exact figure is unknown because casualties were still dying from their injuries years later.

Every year Hartlepool marks the anniversary of the 40-minute shelling with a service at the Redheugh Gardens war memorial, on the Headland, organised by the nearby Heugh Battery Museum.

Scores of people defied freezing conditions to mark the 108th anniversary.

1. A minute's silence

Flags are lowered during the service's minute-long silence.

2. Braving the cold

Air Cadets at the Bombardment service.

3. Solemn occasion

The parade makes its way into the memorial gardens.

4. Marching together

The ceremony takes place every year at 8.10am to mark the exact moment the German onslaught began.

