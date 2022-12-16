In pictures: Hartlepool remembers victims on 108th anniversary of devastating German Bombardment of town

Hartlepool came together to remember the victims of the most devastating day in the town’s modern history.

At least 130 people died during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools, as the area was then known, by the German Navy on December 16, 1914, at 8.10am.

The exact figure is unknown because casualties were still dying from their injuries years later.

Every year Hartlepool marks the anniversary of the 40-minute shelling with a service at the Redheugh Gardens war memorial, on the Headland, organised by the nearby Heugh Battery Museum.

Scores of people defied freezing conditions to mark the 108th anniversary.

