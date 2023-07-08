In pictures: Lights, music and fireworks from day two of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
Friday night was filled with lights, music and fireworks as day two of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 drew to a close.
Headlining on the X-Energy Stage were North-East band Maxio Park, led by Billingham front man Paul Smith, before the evening finished with the Tower of Light show at Victoria Quay.
Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson captured the action with these photographs.
For our gallery of pictures from the colourful crew parade earlier in the day, click here.
