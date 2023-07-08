News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: Lights, music and fireworks from day two of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

Friday night was filled with lights, music and fireworks as day two of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 drew to a close.
By Mark Payne
Published 8th Jul 2023, 01:34 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

Headlining on the X-Energy Stage were North-East band Maxio Park, led by Billingham front man Paul Smith, before the evening finished with the Tower of Light show at Victoria Quay.

Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson captured the action with these photographs.

For our gallery of pictures from the colourful crew parade earlier in the day, click here.

Just some of our photos from night two of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023.

Spectators prepare to watch Maximo Park at the X-Energy Stage.

Fireworks light up the sky over Hartlepool Marina following the Tower of Light show at the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Spectators watch Maximo Park on Friday night.

