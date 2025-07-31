Rides at the start of Hartlepool Carnival proved popular.placeholder image
In pictures: See people enjoying the rides at the start of Hartlepool Carnival 2025 on historic Headland

By Mark Payne
Published 31st Jul 2025, 16:18 BST
Hartlepool Carnival has arrived with the opening of Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Headland’s Town Moor.

The fairground marks the start of ten days of rides and community events.

Cllr Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, officially got the fun started on Thursday afternoon.

The fairground is open daily from 2am to 10pm until Saturday, August 9.

See what’s on here: Groovy theme for this year's jam-packed Hartlepool Carnival

Friends try out a ride at Hartlepool Carnival's fairground on the Headland.

1. Hold on tight

Friends try out a ride at Hartlepool Carnival's fairground on the Headland. Photo: Stu Norton

Murphy's Giant Funfair has arrived on the Town Moor.

2. Shows aplenty

Murphy's Giant Funfair has arrived on the Town Moor. Photo: Stu Norton

A woman and young girl try out an attraction at the fair.

3. Watch your step

A woman and young girl try out an attraction at the fair. Photo: Stu Norton

The fairground has rides suitable for all ages.

4. Something for everyone

The fairground has rides suitable for all ages. Photo: Stu Norton

