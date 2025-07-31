The fairground marks the start of ten days of rides and community events.
Cllr Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, officially got the fun started on Thursday afternoon.
The fairground is open daily from 2am to 10pm until Saturday, August 9.
