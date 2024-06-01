Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool’s £12million refurbished train station featuring a new footbridge, lift and platform has finally begun its services.

Hartlepool train station’s Platform 3 opens to the public on Sunday, June 2, and is going to be delivering all southbound services including destinations to London and Middlesbrough.

Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3.

The changes, which started in August 2022, have been led by Story Contracting and funded via the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “For far too long, Hartlepool has been without a much-needed extra platform and it’s great news we’re finally putting this right.”

He continued: “This project will not only make Hartlepool more accessible, it will free up space on our wider rail network and allow a much better service for Teesside and Darlington.”

Matt Coasdale, Northern’s regional stakeholder manager, said: “This is a great opportunity for Northern to increase capacity on the busy Durham Coast routes."

This new platform is allowing an extra Northern service to run as southbound trains are no longer going to have to change lines after they leave Hartlepool.

Grand Central’s Chief Operating Officer, Sean English, said: “Reopening the southbound platform will immediately have a positive impact on punctuality as passenger trains travelling in opposite directions will no longer have to share a single through platform.

“The station will be a gateway to the town that everyone in Hartlepool can be proud of.”