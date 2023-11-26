Plans have been lodged for a new eight bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

Plans have been lodged to make 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool into an eight bedroom house in multiple occupancy. Picture by FRANK REID

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert the property at 78 Grange Road into a large HMO to accommodate eight people.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Submitted by Carwood House Ltd, proposals outline how the terraced site currently has six bedrooms in addition to a lounge, dining room and sitting room.

But the applicant is looking to convert it to provide eight bedrooms, each with an en-suite, along with a new communal kitchen area.

A planning statement in support of the proposals said the property owners “have already appointed a reputable local management agent to oversee the day-to-day management of the HMO.”

It continued: “The agent has experience with ensuring that such properties can be occupied without creating safety issues for the local area.

“Although there is a perception that HMOs can be associated with increased disturbance, there is no reason why they should generate any greater issues than a family dwelling provided they are managed appropriately.”

It adds it is not considered the proposals would have a “significant impact” on surrounding roads.

Documents submit the change of use will not involve any external alterations and therefore will not impact the character of the Grange Conservation Area.

Proposals were approved earlier this year to convert 7 Grange Road into an eight bedroom HMO.

A decision is expected to be made on the latest plans in December.