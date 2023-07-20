Objectors lose battle against Hartlepool's latest house in multiple occupation (HMO)

The latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee gave the go-ahead to convert 7 Grange Road.

Submitted by AJ Stanton Properties, proposals stated the property is currently a six-bed property and that the alterations would “create smaller and more manageable living accommodation”.

Objections had been submitted from six addresses raising concerns including increased noise nuisance, anti-social behaviour and there already being too many HMOs in the area.

7 Grange Road, Hartlepool, with the black door, has obtained permission to become a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID

Yet councillors on the committee unanimously approved the application, in line with recommendations from officers.

A report from council planners had ruled the proposals would maintain a “similar residential use” and be in keeping with the area, adding “there would not be a significant negative impact” on issues such as parking, highway safety and crime.

Committee member Councillor Karen Oliver had queried what the council could do to ensure standards are maintained and improved in the area amid an increasing number of HMOs.

She said: “Along Grange Road there are now lots of houses in multiple occupation.

“I know it’s a residential area but obviously we are increasing the number of residents living there with the amount of HMOs that we’ve got.”

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Council officers assured HMOs for five or more people require a licence, which can include conditions relating to issues such as property management, space and numbers, which must be adhered to.

However, they noted smaller HMOs do not require planning permission or licensing, which means they would not be able to work out the total number of the properties.

A heritage statement in support of the latest proposals said the development would “create an asset to the area”.

It said: “The proposed works improve the site for future use, extending the property’s life and providing additional living accommodation in the area.

“Repair works will lift the property, renewing it, reusing it and protecting it by ensuring it is used rather than falling into disrepair.”

