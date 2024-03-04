News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool has created many inspirational women across the decades.Hartlepool has created many inspirational women across the decades.
International Women’s Day 2024: 17 inspirational Hartlepool women who have made their mark

From fighting for the right to vote to making their mark in the ring, Hartlepool women have been making a difference in the town and beyond for centuries.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:46 GMT

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, the Hartlepool Mail has rounded up just some of the town’s inspirational women.

This is not a definitive list of inspirational Hartlepool women but rather a snapshot of the undoubted talent produced and shaped by our town.

Savannah Marshall became the first British female amateur world champion in 2012 and also represented Great Britain at middleweight in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

1. Savannah Marshall

Savannah Marshall became the first British female amateur world champion in 2012 and also represented Great Britain at middleweight in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Photo: Frank Reid

Janice is the founder of Poppys Hairdressing that has partnered with The Little Princess Trust to offer free wigs to young people suffering from medical hair loss. She has also been supporting and providing services to adults suffering from hair loss for ten years.

2. Janice Auton

Janice is the founder of Poppys Hairdressing that has partnered with The Little Princess Trust to offer free wigs to young people suffering from medical hair loss. She has also been supporting and providing services to adults suffering from hair loss for ten years. Photo: Frank Reid

Alice spent more than a decade campaigning for funds to open Hartlepool's first hospice. Her dream eventually came true in 1980 and the hospice's current home near the University Hospital of Hartlepool is named Alice House in her honour.

3. Alice Bendle

Alice spent more than a decade campaigning for funds to open Hartlepool's first hospice. Her dream eventually came true in 1980 and the hospice's current home near the University Hospital of Hartlepool is named Alice House in her honour. Photo: Other, third party

Former Eldon Grove Academy head teacher, Julie Deville, was nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Silver Award for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with every day.

4. Julie Deville

Former Eldon Grove Academy head teacher, Julie Deville, was nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Silver Award for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with every day. Photo: Other, third party

