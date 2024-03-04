To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, the Hartlepool Mail has rounded up just some of the town’s inspirational women.
This is not a definitive list of inspirational Hartlepool women but rather a snapshot of the undoubted talent produced and shaped by our town.
1. Savannah Marshall
Savannah Marshall became the first British female amateur world champion in 2012 and also represented Great Britain at middleweight in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Janice Auton
Janice is the founder of Poppys Hairdressing that has partnered with The Little Princess Trust to offer free wigs to young people suffering from medical hair loss. She has also been supporting and providing services to adults suffering from hair loss for ten years. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Alice Bendle
Alice spent more than a decade campaigning for funds to open Hartlepool's first hospice. Her dream eventually came true in 1980 and the hospice's current home near the University Hospital of Hartlepool is named Alice House in her honour. Photo: Other, third party
4. Julie Deville
Former Eldon Grove Academy head teacher, Julie Deville, was nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Silver Award for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with every day. Photo: Other, third party