Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How many times have you glanced at the weather forecast to discover that Monday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bad news for Hartlepool sun worshippers and anyone working weekdays is that this is once again expected to be the case over the coming seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news, however, is that Met Office weather experts say we are in for a dry week throughout with temperatures touching 20 degrees Celsius or more until at least next Saturday.

Beginning with this weekend, Saturday, August 10, is expected to provide sunny intervals amid cloudy skies with temperatures reaching 21 degrees at their height.

Six friends enjoy the Headland sunshine in 2010.

So the omens are looking good for Saturday afternoon’s Headland Carnival parade and nutty slack race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, August 11, will be cooler but clearer with temperatures peaking at 21 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.

By Monday, August 12, the gauge is expected to rocket to 25 degrees Celsius between 1pm-4pm with cloud cover likely.

The sunny if cloudy picture continues until Saturday, August 17, with Wednesday, August 14, expected to be the best of the rest at 23 degrees Celsius.

Plenty of welcome opportunities then to get down to our beautiful beaches for a family day out and a deserved ice cream.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here