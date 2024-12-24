Is there a chance of snow this Christmas in Hartlepool?
Christmas 2024 is expected to be a lot milder than usual in Hartlepool so, sadly for some, snow is not likely on December 25.
According to the Met Office, temperatures are expected to be in their teens for much of the week.
On Christmas Eve, temperatures are expected to stay at around 11 degrees Celsius for much of the day and into the night, with the Met Office predicting much of the same on Christmas Day as temperatures sit at 10 degrees Celsius.
For those taking part in Hartlepool Round Table’s Boxing Day Dip on December 26, temperatures are again expected to be fairly mild, ranging from nine degrees Celsius in the morning to 11 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
Saturday, December 28, Sunday, December 29, and Monday, December 30, are all expected to be sunny days in the lead up to New Year’s Eve and the end of 2024.
