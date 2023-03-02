Pupils at Fens Primary School, in Mowbray Road, have celebrated their love of reading by dressing up as heroes from Matilda, Harry Potter, Where’s Wally? and the Wizard of Oz.

World Book Day is an annual event which takes place across the globe to promote reading among children and young people.

A school spokesperson said: “It promotes reading for pleasure and we want to get the children excited in their own stories.”

Mrs Keene joins pupils dressed as the Cat in the Hat at Fens Primary School.

This year, World Book Day took place on Thursday, March 2, with an emphasis on ‘making it your World Book Day’.

The spokesperson said: “This year, we have seen a lot more children making their own costumes which is nice.”

They added: “Parents are going to a lot of effort to do something for it.”