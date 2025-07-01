A popular pub is up for sale due to the “ongoing health conditions” of one of its owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie and Michael Obeirne, owners of The Drunken Duck, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, are looking for new tenants as they “can no longer give the time needed to the pub”.

Jackie said: “We are so sad to be selling our lovely pub, but due to Michael's ongoing health conditions, we can no longer give the time needed to the pub.

"We need to have some quality time as a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie and Michael Obeirne are selling their pub, The Drunken Duck, due to Michael's "ongoing health conditions".

"The Duck is a fantastic pub with amazing customers who have been very supportive to Michael and myself. We will miss them all very much.

"It is the hub of the community that has so much more potential here, I just can't be consistent as Michael needs my time more now.”

If you are interested in buying the pub, email Jackie at [email protected].