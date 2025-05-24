‘It’s a community effort getting our loved ones on the road to recovery’: Hartlepool community group in the running to win £20,000
Community Links Hartlepool is just one of 10 community groups and charities from across the North East to be in the running to win £20,000 as part of a Dragon’s Den style event held by local charity The Teesside Family Foundation.
Community Links is a Hartlepool-based community group that was set up in May 2023 by Craig Whitelock and Stephen Keers to help people struggling with addiction, substance misuse and alcohol dependence.
In a live event due to take place on Thursday, May 29 at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, 10 finalists from ten North East charities must pitch their cause to a panel of judges.
The winner will then take home £20,000 following the charity’s annual summer ball at the end of June.
Speaking about how the money would help the group, Craig, who suffered from addiction himself and has now been drug free for 19 years and sober for 17 years, said: “We've been paying our rent on the premises we use for the last two years. It would give us stability and let us continue the process stress free.
"It would also open more doors, getting the group out to do stuff without financial strain.
"We organise bowling nights and things which me and Stephen pay for out of our pockets.”
Community Links Hartlepool hosts a number of charity nights throughout the year to raise money although winning £20,000 would still give the group a significant boost.
Craig said: “The community do charity nights to raise funds. It all goes towards our progress.
"That’s why Community Links is for the people by the people. It’s a community effort getting our loved ones on the road to recovery.”
Community Links hosts sessions every Friday night at 6pm at the Burbank Community Centre, in Burbank Street, Hartlepool.
Craig added: “I know people change when they have good people around them. That's what I'm doing in community links.”
For more information or to get involved with Community Links Hartlepool, see https://www.facebook.com/groups/920029452617447?locale=en_GB.
