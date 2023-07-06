'It's just fabulous' - Reaction on day one of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

The event opened today, Thursday, July 6, and will run until Sunday, July 9, when the ships will make their way to Fredrikstad, in Norway, for the next leg of their journey.

This is the largest free event in the UK this year and is the first time the races have been to Hartlepool since 2010.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Denise McGuckin, managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It’s been an amazing four years planning it and the last few months have been absolutely hectic but they’re here now.

Denise McGuckin, managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council.

"The ships have been coming over the horizon from first thing this morning and it’s fabulous.”

Despite organisers expecting a quieter first day, the official site area and surrounding Marina were busy with visitors, walkers and sailors enjoying the entertainment and stalls.

Mrs McGuckin said: “There was a queue outside the gates at 10am for people coming in and today’s our quiet day so it’s just fabulous.

"And everyone is just happy and smiling. It’s such a positive vibe.”

Gary Olvanhill (left) and Pat Garrett from the Crafty Monkey Brewing Company, set up a stall at this year's Tall Ships Races.

Brewers Gary Olvanhill and Pat Garrett, of the Elwick-based Crafty Monkey Brewing Company, have had a positive start to the event so far, welcoming visitors from across the globe to their traders’ pitch.

Pat said: “We’ve had people from all over the country really. Lincolnshire, even America.

"The American was really pleased with what we do and that we’re a small craft beer company and bought some cans and a T-shirt.

Richard and Linda Mullen travelled from Whitley Bay to visit the Tall Ships in Hartlepool.

"It has been a good start.”

To commemorate the return of the Tall Ships, this Elwick-based brewery has launched three new beers in collaboration with renowned illustrator, Jonny Hannah, who designed the beer’s new labels and is staging a new exhibition about Hartlepool’s maritime heritage.

Gary, who launched the business with Pat after working together for 30 years at an oil refinery, said: “Hopefully the weather will hold up and we get the crowds.”

Linda and Richard Mullen, who travelled from Whitley Bay to see the tall ships, said: “I think Hartlepool organised it very well.

"We found it really easy to park and book a space. We parked five minutes away and then walked.”

Despite a few light showers, visitors still came along to admire the tens of tall ships lined up on show.

Linda said: “We’re from the North East. We take whatever the weather throws at us. Nothing gets us down.”

Hundreds of people from across the globe are taking part in the event, which has provided life skills and opportunities for young people aged 15 to 25 to get sailing experience.

Tom Palmer, commercial and marketing manager at Sail on Board, said: “Fifty per cent of the crews are young people who have never sailed before or who have never stepped on a tall ship or any boat.”

