The Crafty Monkey Brewing Company, based in Elwick, has created the ales which will be on sale during July’s Tall Ships event.

Brewers Gary Olvanhill and Pat Garrett have linked up with nationally-renowned illustrator Jonny Hannah, who is staging a new exhibition about Hartlepool’s maritime heritage and who has designed the beers’ eye-catching labels.

Gary, who started Crafty Monkey with Pat after working together for 30 years at an oil refinery, said: "We have produced about 1,500 of each. That’s the biggest run we have done of any beers.

Artist Jonny Hannah (centre) with Pat Garrett (left) and Gary Olvanhill from Crafty Monkey Brewing Company at the launch of their new beers for the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races and Jonny's new exhibition. Picture by FRANK REID

"We have got a stall at the Tall Ships and we’re hoping it’s going to be a bumper weekend.”

New beer Shipbuilders & Fisherfolk is a 4.3% amber ale of the kind drunk by shipbuilders of the past and is named after Jonny’s upcoming exhibition.

Legend is a 4.2% heritage ruby ale inspired by Hartlepool's monkey hanging tale.

And at 5.3%, Seven Seas is a hoppy west coast IPA, following a Crafty Monkey tradition of naming its beers after song – in this case a 1984 singe by Echo and the Bunnymen.

Crafty Monkey Brewing Company's new beers to coincide with the Tall Ships Races.

The collaboration came about after Pat met Jonny at Headland pub the Fishermans Arms during last year’s Hartlepool Folk Festival and got chatting.

Gary said: “Jonny has designed the labels specially for us for this event.

"They are a one off. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Jonny, who has spent a year in Hartlepool after being commissioned to create two exhibitions highlighting Hartlepool’s maritime history, said: “They’re an independent business and I’m a small business.

"It’s nice to work with other like-minded people who share a passion for something.

"And who doesn’t want to have their own beer?”

Gary and Pat are delighted with Jonny’s designs with Pat saying of Seven Seas: “It’s the coolest looking can of ale that’s ever been created.”

The beers are available online from shop.craftymonkey.beer