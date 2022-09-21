'It's sorely needed' - £12m Hartlepool Railway Station improvement scheme begins

The £12m-plus Tees Valley Combined Authority scheme will see the platform restored and station access improved in time for the return of the Tall Ships Races to town in 2023.

Demolition is due to be complete on September 26 before construction will begin.

As part of the works, the existing platform on the opposite side of the tracks will also be extended by 20 metres to house a new footbridge and lift.

Workmen demolishing the disused platform 3 at Hartlepool Railway Station.

This will also provide a potential boost to the capacity of existing services heading to Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, York and London.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen worked closely on the scheme with Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, with further support provided by Network Rail and train company Northern.

Mayor Houchen said: “I’m delighted crews are now on-site for this long-awaited project to boost connectivity for local people and visitors.

"It’s sorely needed as we work to improve Hartlepool town centre through our Mayoral Development Corporation and drive jobs, investment and increased tourism with fantastic events like the Tall Ships in 2023.

“Pre-pandemic, up to 650,000 people were using this station every year and these improvements will make sure this figure can grow as we unlock even more capacity right across our transport network and give local people the services they deserve.”

Coun Moore said: “The start of work on this multi-million-pound upgrade to the station opens yet another important chapter in the massive ongoing transformation of our town.

“By the time Hartlepool is once again in the international spotlight when we host the Tall Ships again next year, we will have a railway station fit for the 21st Century.

“With a host of major individual regeneration projects on the stocks plus the recently-announced Mayoral Development Corporation, there has never been a more exciting time to live, work or invest in Hartlepool.”