'It's what you dream of' - D-day arrives in Hartlepool United's Wembley bid

Pools are as little as 90 minutes away from securing their first appearance at football’s hallowed Wembley Stadium.

Victory on Wednesday night at home to Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy semi final would trigger a massive Poolie exodus to the capital for April 3’s final.

A sell-out 7,000-plus crowd will watch tonight's game at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United celebrate promotion back to the English Football League last summer after their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Torquay United.

Bars around town are also expected to be busy with the clash screened live by Sky Sports.

Pools fan Ron Harnish, who first watched the club 65 years ago, is looking forward to “a night to remember” regardless of the result.

He said: “It is what you dream of as a football fan. Watching your team at Wembley.

"We’ve been unlucky twice before.

Hartlepool United fan Ron Harnish.

“The play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday was held at Cardiff while Wembley was getting rebuilt and last season’s play-off final was moved to Bristol.

"So hopefully it will be third time lucky on Wednesday.

"This time it is more of a prize because of Wembley.”

While Rotherham are a division above Pools and runaway leaders of League One, Ron still thinks Pools can produce another cup shock.

Their run to the semi final has already included the third-tier scalps of Morecambe, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton Athletic.

League One sides Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City were also vanquished in the FA Cup alongside Championship outfit Blackpool.

Ron, 69, a Hartlepool United Supporters’ Association co-optee, said: “It is going to be tough. We know that.

"One or two of my Sunderland friends said after Rotherham beat them 5-1 that they are a big and well organised side who are good at set pieces.

"But the pressure is all on them to win and we have done it so many times before this season.

"So why can’t we do it again?”

Around 15,000 fans – roughly one sixth of Hartlepool’s 90,000 population – made the trip to Cardiff in 2005 to watch the 4-2 League One play-off final defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

About 4,600 supporters trekked to Bristol City’s Ashton Gate ground in June to watch Pools return to the English Football League by beating Torquay United in the National League play-off final.

This latter following, however, was capped by pandemic restrictions.

